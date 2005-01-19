Priests and Brothers Convicted of Sexually Abusing Minors in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

BishopAccountability.org has identified more than 70 clergy in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland who have been convicted of sexually abusing children or whose alleged abuses have been amply documented in the Ferns, Ryan, Murphy and Cloyne reports.

This is our fourth published database: we have maintained an accused U.S. clergy database since 2005, and we recently launched databases of publicly accused clergy in Argentina and Chile.

These databases have confirmed for us the clarifying power of lists of names. A public list makes children safer. It gives profound validation to victims. It serves as a resource for prosecutors, journalists, scholars and even church insiders: over the last few years, several church officials have asked us to add names or information to our U.S. database.

In fact, dozens of U.S. bishops and religious superiors have released their own lists of accused priests.

While we bring this simple idea of a list to the Irish clergy abuse problem, we are painfully aware of what we as outsiders do not bring. We don’t have the anguished history of Irish survivors, or the deep knowledge of the Irish crisis that many visitors to this page will have. We hope that even the most learned among you will find the list a helpful way to reflect on clergy abuse in Ireland, but we also hope that you will advise us and help us make this database better.

Lists are contentious, especially in Ireland. Many have told us that this list is a risky thing. The Christian Brothers notoriously took legal action to prevent the naming of names in the Ryan Report. The names of accused priests usually appear in the Irish press only if the priest is convicted in a criminal court. Elsewhere in Europe, even convicted child molesters enjoy anonymity. This is very different from the situation in the U.S., where the parties in a civil suit are often publicly known. As a result, we have nearly 4,500 accused priests in our database, though only 500 or so have been criminally charged, let alone convicted.

We hope that this Irish database will encourage an open debate about how societies balance an accused person's privacy rights against a child’s right to be safe and the public’s right to know.

The clergy named in this database constitute a small percentage – approximately six percent -- of the total number of accused priests known to the Irish church. According to an analysis by researcher and survivor advocate Mark Vincent Healy of the audits by the National Board for Safeguarding Children, more than 1,300 clergy have been reported to Irish dioceses and religious orders since 1975.

Many of these 1,300 accused clergy committed crimes against children, though for various reasons they have not been brought to justice. Some may still be in ministry; others may have left the priesthood and now live in unsuspecting communities. What are the implications of such significant concealment for the safety of children? For the Irish citizen’s understanding of the clergy abuse crisis? For the behavior of the church, most of whose misdeeds are not yet known? For the thousands of survivors whose perpetrators are not known except to them personally, to their great cost?

This Irish database is a work in progress; please refresh the page each time you visit to see the latest improvements. We have worked carefully, but no doubt we have made mistakes. Please call them to our attention confidentially. The Irish news media have reported the crisis well, but our access to their work, recent and especially pre-internet, is only partial. Let us know about other articles and commentary that would help us understand the Irish abuse crisis better.

In an abundance of caution, we’ve redacted from this database accused clergy whose inclusion might be problematic. All of them have been covered in mainstream news media, but it’s not clear that our organization is free to publish their names and information. In addition to clergy convicted of abusing children, we have included some clergy discussed in the reports of inquiries, and some clergy whose abuse history has been aired at length in the United States.

Thank you to readers who have sent us additions and corrections. We are preparing improvements based on your advice. This database was last revised on August 25, 2018 at 9:30 p.m. Dublin time. So far, we have revised the entry for Gerard Cleere and added entries for:

• Fr. Gerry Kearns

• Fr. Terence Rafferty

• Br. James Treacy CFC



Note: Priests and Brothers Convicted of Sexually Abusing Minors in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland is based generally on reports published by reputable news sources in the media, as well as the reports of government inquiries commonly known as the Ferns report, the Ryan report, the Murphy report, the Cloyne report, and the HIA Inquiry report. Unless a source expressly reports that an individual has been convicted of a criminal offense, the reports contained in the database are mere allegations and this database does not state or imply that individuals facing allegations are guilty of a crime. BishopAccountability.org is committed to truth, accuracy, and fairness. Corrections and comments on information appearing in the database are encouraged and can be sent to staff@bishop-accountability.org. If BishopAccountability.org discovers facts establishing that any information appearing in the database is inaccurate, we will promptly take appropriate action, including but not limited to revising, correcting, or withdrawing the information.

Name Diocese Order Notes Sources

Fr. John (Dominic Savio) "Domo" Boland OFM Cap • DUBLIN Capuchins Boland was convicted in 2001 of 9 counts of indecent assault of a boy age 11 in 1977-1979. The conviction and one-year suspended sentence were apparently not reported by the Capuchins, the Dublin archdiocese, or the press. So the 2009 Murphy report was the first public information about serial offender Boland, although he first molested a boy in 1946, when Boland was age 16. In the 8 years between his conviction and Murphy, Boland visited at least one family 'on a regular basis'. The Murphy report described 6 complaints of abuse by Boland and 2 'suspicions/concerns', altogether involving 9 victims whose names were known to the Commission - 8 boys and 1 girl. But 2 victims - a girl at a school retreat and a boy in a boy's club - reported that there were other victims. In addition, the matron of a hospital and a mother visiting a hospital both expressed concern about Boland's behavior with children. According to the Murphy report, a 'UK therapeutic facility' said in 1996 that Boland admitted 'about 100 offenses against 20 children'. The Murphy report also described Boland's methods as he detailed them to the UK facility. He used 'holy medals and pictures' (32.17) to engage children, befriended their parents, separated the child, and introduced and normalized sexual touching. He had 'a well-developed belief system which supported and legitimized his sexual interest in children'. An account after the Murphy report describes Boland's saintly reputation, devotion to the Virgin Mary, Christ-like beard, use of relics, and power to heal the sick. 'Mothers loved him' and raised money in bake sales and the like to buy him a car despite his vow of poverty. 'Parents considered him both harmless and trustworthy.' He organized a boys' soccer team in Dublin's northside inner city that 'traveled all over the country and abroad'. Boland's left arm was paralyzed in a birth injury, a 'distinguishing physical characteristic' cited in the Murphy report, which he considered a blessing. 'Out of devotion to his Italian boy-hero saint, [he] had taken the adolescent's name, Dominic Savio, as his own.' The Murphy report states that he claimed he'd been 'frequently abused at age 8'. Boland's charisma was apparently at work in his suspended sentence, the failure to report his conviction, and the continued free movement afforded him by that silence. Much remains unknown about his whereabouts (e.g., his fill-in work at parishes), the lack of coordination between the Capuchins and the dioceses, the documents lost from the files, etc. The Murphy report discusses 2 Boland child victims who went on to join religious orders (the Capuchins and another unnamed religious institute). The persuasiveness of Boland's religious example and his extensive abusive behavior merit more attention. • Murphy report, ch. 32

• Probe Reveals Sins of the Fathers, by Shane Phelan, Dearbhail Mcdonald, and Fiach Kelly, Irish Independent (November 27, 2009)

• Priests and Their Depraved Crimes, Belfast Telegraph (November 27, 2009)

• Martin: Is there a paedophile ring? by Maeve Sheehan, Irish Independent (November 29, 2009)

• Abuse priests 'frequently escaped jail', by John Downes, Sunday Tribune (November 29, 2009)

• The Priest Who Shattered My Faith in the Catholic Church, by Professor Chris Fitzpatrick, Irish Times (November 18, 2017)

Fr. John Calnan

• Cork and Ross 1964

ordination Diocesan Calnan pleaded guilty in 2012 at the Central Criminal Court to attempted rape and three counts of indecent assault of a girl and one count of indecent assault of a boy; sentenced to 8 years in prison with 3 years suspended. Pleaded guilty in February 2015 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to one count of indecent assault of a young girl. In April 2015, Calnan pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl age 7 in West Cork in 1989, digitally penetrating her while he heard her first confession; sentenced to three years in jail, with the final year suspended. Pleaded guilty in March 2018 to digitally penetrating a little girl in the late 1980s while hearing her first confession; received a suspended sentence because of his age. She stated in court: 'I knew before ever entering the room for this man to hear my confession that something bad was going to happen. I went through my life never feeling believed.' In April 2018, Calnan received a suspended sentence of 18 months for digitally penetrating three girls, 6 to 12 years of age, in 1974-1978 • Priest sexually abused girl while hearing her first confession, by Barry Roche, Irish Times (April 24, 2015)

• Priest Jailed for Abusing Girl (7), by Ralph Riegel, Irish Independent (April 25, 2015)

• Suspended sentence for former priest who abused girl as she made First Confession, by Liam Heylin, Evening Echo (March 17, 2018)

• Suspended sentence for priest who abused girls during first confession, by Barry Roche, Irish Times (April 24, 2018)

Fr. Michael Carney

• Galway, Kilmacduagh & Kilfenora 1953

ordination Diocesan Received a suspended sentence in April 1994 for assaulting an 18-year-old hitchhiker. Carney was on his way back to Sacred Heart Parish in Galway from a priests' reunion at Maynooth when he picked the hitchhiker up in Athlone. After the sentence, Carney is listed in the Irish Catholic Directory as c/o Diocesan Office, The Cathedral, Galway. First listed as retired in the 2009 Directory; so listed on the diocesan website as of August 11, 2018. Carney was born in 1928 trained for the priesthood in Maynooth College. Ordained 1953. He worked first as a teacher at St. Mary's College (1953-1957), a boys' secondary school, and then at Our Lady's College Gort (1957-1986), also a boys' secondary school, first as teacher and assistant to founder Fr. Christy Burke for 20 years and then for 9 years as Second President. Carney took a great interest in the hurling team. 'Day after day, year after year, his evenings were given over to hurling training and then to ferrying home the players in his car to the various parishes of South Galway and North Clare.' A pupil from the 1960s stated that Carney had 'a consuming interest in the lads'. Carney was made first Parish Priest at Sacred Heart Parish in Galway in October 1986. • Fr. Michael Carney, by Breandán Ó Ceallaigh, Guaire (December 1986)

• The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

Canon Martin Clancy • Ferns Diocesan The Ferns report describes the abuse by Clancy of five girls out of many whom he violated, from 'Maeve', who was first abused in 1965, to 'Kate', whose abuse ended in 1991, when Bishop Comiskey transferred Clancy because of a complaint, from Ballindaggin, where he controlled the national school, to Kiltealy, about three miles away. The report summarizes the rape of a girl it calls 'Ciara': 'Ciara (4.7.3) told the Inquiry of being raped by Canon Clancy from the age of 12. She said that she gave birth to Canon Clancy's daughter when she was 15 years of age but did not disclose the identity of the father to anybody. She said that Canon Clancy eventually acknowledged his daughter but threatened to have her taken away from her if she ever told anybody that the child was his. Fr Sinnott, who succeeded Canon Clancy in Ballindaggin and who was executor of his will, advised her that Canon Clancy had left a £3,000 donation for her daughter to continue her musical education and this money was duly forwarded to her by Fr Sinnott after Canon Clancy's death [in 1999].' • Ferns Report Section 4.7

• The evil in Ferns, by Fergal Keane, Magill (October 26, 2005)

• Canon Martin Clancy (deceased), Irish Times (October 26, 2005)

• Trying to pick up the pieces, Irish Times, October 29, 2005

- At St Peter’s, by Colm Tóibín, London Review of Books (December 1, 2005)

Gerard Cleere

Probationary Priest

• Ardagh and Clonmacnoise • Galway, Kilmacduagh & Kilfenora Redemptorists Pleaded guilty in October 2006 and was given a 5-year suspended sentence for sexually assaulting two young boys at Mount Carmel Orphanage in Moate, Co. Westmeath (Diocese of Ardagh and Clonmacnoise) in 1978. The boys were 6 and 9 years old, and Cleere was an 18-year-old 'house person' at the orphanage. The judge reprimanded the orphanage authorities and health board officials for not notifying gardaí in 1988, when one of the victims came forward and Cleere admitted the offenses. At that time, Cleere was apparently treated at the Granada Institute. In April 2010, Cleere was found guilty by a jury of sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy in Galway city in 1973 or 1974. Cleere had been extradited from England and had pleaded guilty to indecent assault of the boy, but denied the buggery charge on which he was convicted. In July 2010 Cleere was sentenced to five years in prison, with the final two and one-half years suspended, and was placed on the sex offenders register for life. The boy and his friends played handball at a ball alley attached to the Redemptorist Monastery at Cluain Mhuire, Mervue (diocese of • Galway, Kilmacduagh & Kilfenora), and Cleere, wearing 'priestly garb', watched the boy and his friends play and visited his home. Cleere at the time was a 'student priest' or 'first-year probationary priest'. After a year Cleere left the Redemptorists but maintained a connection with the family. Finding the boy alone at home, recovering from a football injury, Cleere assaulted him. The victim reported the crime to the gardaí in 2007. • Former Priest Gets Suspended Term for Sex Abuse, One in Four (October 9, 2006)

• Suspended Sentence for Former Priest, by Tomas Mac Ruairi, Kilkenny Advertiser (October 11, 2006)

• Man Found Guilty of Sexual Assault on Boy over 35 Years Ago, by Ann Healy, Irish Times (April 30, 2010)

• Jail for Former Student Priest Who Raped Boy Thirty Five Years Ago, by Martina Nee, Galway Advertiser (July 14, 2010)

• Ex Redemptorist Student Priest Jailed for Rape of Boy in Galway City, Galway News (July 14, 2010)

Fr. Patrick Crowley • Cork and Ross Diocesan Pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting an altar boy in 1988-1989 in a sacristy and parochial house, beginning when the boy was age 10. Crowley was sentenced to 8 months in jail. Pleaded guilty to a similar offence in Ballincollig District Court in 1991; that case was dismissed under the Probation of Offenders Act.

• Ex-priest jailed for sex assaults on altar boy, Breaking News (November 12, 2003)

• Ex-priest jailed for sex assault on altar boy, Irish Times (November 13, 2003)

Fr. Con Desmond FSC

• Killaloe De La Salle Brothers De La Salle brother and principal, then Killaloe diocesan priest. Received a three-year suspended sentence for 6 counts of indecent assault in 1982-1983 on a boy in De La Salle NS school in Waterford, where Desmond was principal. Another person contacted the gardai after the sentencing hearing and alleged abuse at the school in the same period.

• Priest Sentenced in Waterford Abuse Case, RTE News (December 20, 2006)

• Priest receives suspended jail sentence, Irish Times (December 21, 2006)

• Priest Who Abused Boy to Confront New Claims by Ex-Pupil, by Sarah Murphy, Irish Independent (January 6, 2007)

Fr. Daniel Doherty • Raphoe Diocesan Found guilty by a jury in 5/06 of twice raping a 13-year-old girl in the sacristy in 1985. Also found guilty of indecent assault. Appeal dismissed in February 2009..

• Priest Raped 13-Year-Old Girl in Sacristy of Church, by Tomas Mac Ruairi, Irish Examiner (June 1, 2006)

• Priest Fails to Have Conviction for Raping Schoolgirl Overturned, by Tim Healy, Irish Independent (February 27, 2009)

Fr. Michael Dunn • Middlesbrough (England) Diocesan Pleaded guilty in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in 2017 to three counts of sexual assault of a boy age 12 whom he took on holiday to Ireland in 1976 with the boy's brother. Sentenced to 9 months in prison. Previously convicted in 2005 in England of sexually assaulting another young boy in the 1970s and sentenced to 18 months in prison. • Priest Jailed for Molesting Boy on Holiday to Ireland in 1970s, by Sonya McLean, Irish Times (February 3, 2017)

Br. Donal Dunne CFC

"Br. John Brander" • DUBLIN Irish Christian Brothers Pleaded guilty in 1998 to 17 charges of indecent assault in counties Offaly and Kilkenny in the 1960s and 1970s. Other victims came forward after that hearing. Sentenced to 2 years in prison on February 10, 1999 for sex offences in Dublin, Kilkenny, Offaly, and Longford, going back to abuse in Dublin in 1947. One survivor at the sentencing said: 'We were all afraid of him. He was both bad and mad.... He was sexually molesting me one day and I hit him. He beat the pulp out of me and when I went home with a black eye my father said I probably deserved it.' • The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

• Ryan report, ch 14 ("Br. John Brander")

• Brother's trail of abuse in school after school, by Eithne Donnellan, Irish Times (May 21, 2009)

Br. Paul Farrell CFC • Galway, Kilmacduagh & Kilfenora Irish Christian Brothers Sentenced in July 2001 to 1 year in prison for 2 counts of indecent assault 1980-1982, when he was deputy director of St Joseph's Industrial School in Salthill. Farrell pleaded not guilty was granted leave to appeal. His conviction was quashed on appeal. • The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

• Brother's abuse conviction is quashed by appeal court, Irish Independent (November 26, 2003)

• Indecent assault conviction is quashed, Irish Times, November 26, 2003

Fr. Bernard Gallagher • Derry Diocesan Pleaded guilty in 1995 in Derry Crown Court to sexually abusing two girls in 1960-1964 beginning when the girls were age 10 and 12. Gallagher molested the girls during visits home to Derry when he was a seminarian in the Archdiocese of Southwark, England. In a later civil action claim, the two victims were awarded £60,000 compensation in the High Court in Belfast on December 4, 2003. The damages were awarded against Dr. Michael Bowen, Archbishop of Southwark.

• Sex abuse priest "not returning", Irish Times (August 29, 1996)

• £60,000 award in case against jailed priest, Irish Independent, December 5, 2003

Br. Brendan John Halpin CFC • Down and Connor Irish Christian Brothers Pleaded guilty to 25 charges of indecently assaulting two sisters (beginning when they were age 12 and 11) and their brother (beginning at age 8) between November 1975 and September 1981. Put on the RUC sex offenders' register for 10 years. Jailed for two years on condition he serves two years probation on his release and attends sex therapy classes. Victims' family chose to allow their name to be made public, so that Halpin's name would be made public also.

• Ex Christan Brother jailed for abusing siblings, Irish Times (January 12, 2001)

• The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

• We all know a Tom Humphries, even if we don’t know we do, by Fintan O'Toole (October 28, 2017)

Br. John Hannon OFM • DUBLIN Franciscans Received two different sentences of 10 years at different hearings after pleading guilty to a list of sexual assaults 1967-1976 in the midlands and west of Ireland. During the trial in Galway, it was stated that the mother of three of the girls victimized at Corofin in Co Galway confronted her parish priest and the education authorities, and they did nothing to prevent the abuse.Hannon was moved to Clara, Co Offaly, where he abused a boy 1973-1977. That victim made a statement to the gardai in 1996 which ultimately led to Hannon's imprisonment. The victim received a six-figure settlement in 2004. • The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

• Franciscan Brother's victim to get six-figure sum from state, by Paul Melia, Irish Independent (July 26, 2004) (One in Four)

Fr. Patrick Hughes

Diocesan In 2010, pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault against an altar boy aged 11 to 14 in 1979-1983. Sentenced to a year in prison. • Cardinal Secrets, by Mike Peelo, RTE (October 17, 2002) [segment beginning at 38:02; no longer available online]

• Cardinal Criticised Over Priest Reference, Irish Times (October 17, 2002)

• Former Priest Who Sexually Abused Boy Jailed for One Year, Irish Times (February 3, 2010)

Fr. Andrew Gerard (Gerry) Kearns

• Kilmore Diocesan Pleaded guilty in Cavan Circuit Court on November 26, 2013 to five charges of indecent assault on two boys age 10 in the 1980s. Received a custodial sentence of four years in prison with the last three suspended, and his name was added to the Register of Sex Offenders. At sentencing, one victim stated that the assaults meant he “never had a childhood”. He experienced “blackouts”, had “years of counselling”, was “surrounded by guilt”, was beset by trust issues and burdened with “carrying secrets”. Because of the abuse he “couldn’t love”, “couldn’t have relationships”. He has “no kids, no job... I’ve none of that”. • Cavan Priest Jailed for Abuse of Two Boys Aged Ten Years, by Paul Neilan, The Anglo-Celt (March 20, 2014)

• Bishop Apologises to Kearns" Victims, by Paul Neilan, The Anglo-Celt (March 21, 2014)

Br. James Kelly CFC

(Br. Ambrose)

"Br. Dieter"

• Galway, Kilmacduagh & Kilfenora • Cork and Ross Irish Christian Brothers Jailed for 36 years in 1999 for sexually abusing numerous young boys in his care in the 1950s and 1960s in Galway, and Our Lady of Good Counsel school for children with learning disabilities at Lota. He was released after serving just three years.

• The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

• Ryan report, ("Br. Dieter")

• Criminals in All but Name, Sunday Tribune (May 31, 2009)

Br. Patrick John Kelly CFC

(Br. Jack Kelly)

Irish Christian Brothers Jailed for 8 years in 1999 for sexual assaults on 11 boys over a 12-year period.

• €250,000 For Man Abused in School, Star (9/8/04) One in Four "schools"

• The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

• Some of Those Convicted in Abuse Cases, Irish Independent (November 25, 2009)

Fr. Peter Kennedy Kiltegan Fathers

St. Patrick's Missionary Society

S.P.S. Police in Ireland took statements from 17 people who alleged they were sexually abused by Kennedy; the alleged incidents centered around the midlands. Kiltegan Fathers settled in 2004 for €325K with a man allegedly molested by Kennedy in 1982. Persistent complaints received by the order of abuse since the late 1960s, when Kennedy was a missionary priest in Africa. Moved to London in 1980s; left England in 2003 after it emerged he was the subject of a major Garda investigation. Extradited, tried, and convicted in Ireland; sentenced in 2013 to 10 years in prison for abusing 18 boys.

• Sex case ex-priest believed to be in Brazil, by Liam Reid, Irish Times (January 7, 2004)

• Ex-Priest Kennedy fights extradition to face abuse claims, by Patsy McGarry, Irish Times (January 6, 2012)

• Former priest and missionary jailed for ten years for abusing 18 boys, Irish Times (July 9, 2013)

Br. Robert Keoghan OFM • Galway, Kilmacduagh & Kilfenora Franciscans Sentenced to two years in prison in July 2001 for abusing eight boys in Galway 1969-1972. During his trial, it came out that Keoghan had been abused while a boy at the Franciscan seminary in Offaly; he was said to have not abused any child since he left the order in 1977. • The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

Fr. Christopher Kilkelly • TUAM Diocesan Charged in 2002 with sexually abusing a young boy at the Letterfrack Industrial School in Connemara in 1957 and 1958. Kilkelly denied the two charges and asked that his name not be made public. Judge John Garavan denied the request.

• Cleric accused of abuse fails to keep name secret, by Brian McDonald, Irish Independent (May 24, 2002)

• Letterfrack priest on abuse charges, Irish Times (May 24, 2002)

Fr. John Kinsella • DUBLIN 1973

ordination Diocesan Pleaded guilty at Wicklow circuit court to four counts of indecent assault 28 years ago on two brothers, then aged 12 and 13. Sentenced to eight years in prison. Kinsella, originally from Arklow, has been working in the UK since 1973, just after the offences occurred. He admitted bringing the boys on different occasions to his hotel room in Lourdes and to his presbytery in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, where he gave them alcohol, assaulted them and forced them to engage in oral sex.

• Priest guilty of sex abuse jailed, Irish Times (February 24, 1999)

• The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

• Murphy report, ch. 38

• Abuse priests 'frequently escaped jail', by John Downes, Sunday Tribune (November 29, 2009)

Br. Vincent Lewis OCSO • Down and Connor Cistercians Sentenced to eight and one half years of prison for the abuse of three boys, and another year added on. Left the Trappists at age 50 and married. Had been assigned to Our Lady of Bethleham Abbey in Portglenone, Ballymena, Co Antrim, where he reportedly was a printer of memorial and Mass cards. Two of his victims were brothers, one of whom was abused for four years, beginning at age nine in 1979. Brother of Fr. Eugene Lewis WF, see above. • 'Evil' ex-monk (89) who abused boys after leaving monastery has jail term increased, by Michael Donnelly, Belfast Telegraph (February 10, 2018)



Fr. Donncha Mac Cárthaigh MSC • Cork and Ross Sacred Heart Missionaries Named under Senate privilege by Senator Mark Daly, who told the Senate that six men and a woman had lodged allegations of sexual abuse against Mac Cartaigh between 1986 and 2008.

• Cork Priest Accused of Child Abuse Named in Senate, by Cathal Dervan, Irish Central (July 28, 2011)

• Carrignavar school ‘a concentration camp’, say ex-pupils, by Claire O’Sullivan, Irish Examiner (August 3, 2011)

Br. Francis Patrick Mallon OSM • ARMAGH Servites Sentenced in May 1994 to three months in prison for abusing three girls on the grounds of the Servite Priory at Benburb, Co Tyrone. • The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

Fr. Henry Maloney • DUBLIN Diocesan Pleaded guilty in 2000 to 3 counts of indecent assault of 2 boys age 12 in 1971-1972 at St Mary's College, Rathmines, Dublin, where Maloney taught 1968-1973. Sentenced to 15 months in prison.

• Priest jailed for indecently assaulting two 12-year-olds at Dublin school, Irish Times (July 21, 2000)

• The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

Fr. Francis Markey

• Clogher Diocesan Wanted in Ireland on charges of twice raping a 15-year-old boy in 1968. Extradited from the U.S., where Markey had joined the Servants of the Paraclete. Died in Ireland in September 2012 while awaiting trial for buggery.

• Priest Accused of Sex Abuse Losing Fight against Extradition, by Jeff Parrott, WSBT (February 12, 2010)

- Anderson Timeline for Markey (2012)

Fr. John McCallum

• Down and Connor Diocesan Former hospital chaplain and parish priest of Kilcoo, Newry, Co Down. Sentenced to a year in prison for possession of child abuse images. Admitted 25 sample charges covering 320 photographs and nine movie files was also put on the police sex offenders' register for 10 years. • Priest jailed for child porn offences, Irish Times (October 28, 2005)

• The Ferns Report: Catalogue of abuse spreads throughout the north, by Diana Rusk, Irish News (October 27, 2005)

Fr. Gerard John McCallion OCSO • Derry Cistercian Trappists

Sentenced to two years in prison in January 1996 after pleading guilty to nine charges of indecent assault of two girls aged nine and 10 between May 1987 and August 1988.Laicized in the 1990s after admitting abuse of three Derry primary school girls in the Creggan parochial house. In November 1997 admitted indecently assaulting a young female patient in Altnagelvin Hospital after a charge of raping her was dropped at Belfast Crown Court. Judge called McCallion a 'sexual parasite'. Given an 18 month jail-term, suspended for three years. At Letterkenny Circuit Court in 1998 he admitted indecently assaulting a seven year-old girl at a house in Lifford. Reportedly investigated in 2010 for alleged abuse of a boy in the town of Derry. • The Ferns Report: Catalogue of abuse spreads throughout the north, by Diana Rusk, Irish News (October 27, 2005)

• Ex-priest faces more child abuse claims, Derry Journal, April 16, 2010

• Fresh allegations against former Derry priest, BBC, April 16, 2010

Fr. Paul McDaid • Raphoe 1989

ordination Diocesan Pleaded guilty to having child pornographic images in his possession; a total of 3,474 child abuse images were found between a laptop computer, a CD and a floppy disk seized by the gardai. • Former priest convicted of child porn offence, Irish Times (October 15, 2003)

Fr. Patrick McDonagh SDS

Salvatorians Pleaded guilty to eight counts of sexual and indecent assault on 4 girls in Dublin, Limerick, and Roscommon in 1965-1990. The victims were 7, 6, 10, and 6 years old at the time of the abuse. Admitted he abused 6 more victims but refused to name them.

• Priest gets four years for sexual abuse, Irish Times, December 20, 2007

• Religious Order Covered up for Paedophile Priest Who Abused up to 100 Children, by Sarah MacDonald, Irish Independent (May 5, 2016)

Br. John McKenna CFC • Galway, Kilmacduagh & Kilfenora Irish Christian Brothers After the Letterfrack investigation, charged with 15 counts of indecently assaulting three boys at Letterfrack Industrial School 1968-1970. Given a three-year suspended sentence in 2002. • Many Concealed by Pseudonyms Were Known Paedophiles, Sunday Business Post (May 31, 2009)

• Some of Those Convicted in Abuse Cases, Irish Independent (November 25, 2009)

Fr. Tom McNamara • Killaloe Diocesan Identified by the St. Augustine diocese in FL in US as accused of "inappropriately touching" three youths 1966-1968. McNamara also perpetrated similar assaults on 'a number of victims', all of them teenage boys, in Ireland during the 1970s and 1980s, Bishop Willie Walsh confirmed. • Book reveals murderer was abuse victim, by Gordon Deegan, Irish Times (June 25, 2004)

• Abusive Priest Left Sex Trail in Ireland, by Jeff Brumley, Florida Times-Union (December 4, 2004)

Fr. James McNamee • DUBLIN 1942

ordination Diocesan According to the Murphy report: 'At least 21 people have made complaints of sexual abuse against Fr McNamee. These complaints date back to his period as a curate in Rolestown between 1950 and 1952, as a curate in Halston Street and Arran Quay between 1952 and 1960, as a curate in Harrington Street from 1960 to 1968 and in Crumlin, both as a curate between 1968 and 1973 and as parish priest between 1973 and 1979. ' • Murphy report, ch. 12

• Probe Reveals Sins of the Fathers, by Shane Phelan, Dearbhail Mcdonald, and Fiach Kelly, Irish Independent (November 27, 2009)

• Priests and Their Depraved Crimes, Belfast Telegraph (November 27, 2009)

• Abuse priests 'frequently escaped jail', by John Downes, Sunday Tribune (November 29, 2009)

Fr. Michael Gerard McQuillan

• ARMAGH Diocesan Convicted in November 2004 of 40 sexual abuse charges involving five children, four boys and a girl who was the sister of one of the boys. McQuillan met the children when he was the chaplain at a school in County Armagh. Sentenced to 12 years in prison. • Priest jailed for child sex abuse, BBC (November 12, 2004)

• The Ferns Report: Catalogue of abuse spreads throughout the north, by Diana Rusk, Irish News (October 27, 2005)

Fr. Vincent Mercer OP

• Cork and Ross Dominicans Pleaded guilty to 13 sample charges of indecently assaulting 5 boys at Dominican colleges in Newbridge and Knockadoon Camp in Cork in 1970-1977. Originally faced 49 charges of sexually abusing young boys.

• Man pleads guilty to indecent assaults, RTE News (February 15, 2005)

• Ex-principal of college sentenced for abuse, by Martin Wall, Irish Times (March 2, 2005)

• Dominican Priest Remanded over Abuse, by Barry Roche, Irish Times (November 15, 2012)

Fr. John Molloy • TUAM Diocesan Convicted of gross indecency against a boy under six between 1985 and 1987 and sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy in 1991. Sentenced in 2003 to a prison term of 12 months on each count, to run concurrently.

• Ex-priest jailed for 12 months for sex abuse, Irish Times (January 22, 2003)

Fr. Michael Molloy • Kilmore Diocesan Pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement of a boy in his early teens and one of possession of child pornography in 2006-2007. Molloy compelled the boy to give him oral sex and surrepticiously filmed the boy doing so. Sentenced to five years in prison.

• Priest Jailed for 5 Years for Abuse, by Elaine Keogh, Irish Times (November 23, 2009)

Fr. Michael Mullins • Cork and Ross Diocesan Pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault. Sentenced in 1991 to eight years in prison by the Central Criminal Court for 'a brutal assault' of a boy age 17 he had brought to his rented home in Cork that year. Mullins was a native of Cork, based in Ottawa. • The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

Fr. James Murphy • Ossory Diocesan Pleaded guilty in 2000 to 3 charges of indecently assaulting 2 girls in a south Leinster town in 1969-1970, and was given a 5-year suspended sentence. The girls were aged 14 and 10 when the abuse began.

• Ex-priest admits sexual assaults, Irish Times (October 28, 2000)

• The Priestly Predators, by Rachel Andrews, Catherine Cleary, and Liam Reid, Sunday Tribune (April 7, 2002)

Fr. Thomas Murphy • Cloyne Diocesan Estate of this deceased priest was sued in 2009 for damages relating to his alleged sexual abuse in 1991 of a 14-year-old boy at St Colman's College, Fermoy, where Murphy taught. Murphy denied the abuse. Called "Fr Baird" in Cloyne report. Died in August 2004.

• Priest's Estate Sued over Alleged Abuse, by Barry Roche, One in Four (April 12, 2008)

• Only one priest in report has been convicted in court, by Barry Roche, Irish Times (July 15, 2011)



Mr. David Murray

"Thomas Pleece" • Ossory Layperson According to the Ryan report, 'Thomas Pleece', Ryan's pseudonym for Murray, 'admitted sexual abuse in St Joseph’s, as well as in St Augustine’s where he had worked previously, and also to abusing two boys fostered by him after he left St Joseph’s. He was indicted on 271 counts and received a 10-year sentence in October 1997.' • €370,000 for man abused by care worker, Irish Times (March 2, 2005 )

• Ryan Report 14.202-214 (May 20, 2009)

• Homeless activist denies knowledge of abuse at school, by Alison Healy, Irish Times (May 23, 2009)

Fr. Denis Nolan

• DUBLIN Diocesan Convicted in March 2016 of six counts of oral rape, defilement, and sexual assault of a boy age 10-11 in Nolan's home 2005-2006 and sentenced to eight years in prison. Was already serving time for sexually abusing a different child.

• Ex priest raped boy he paid for gardening, Sunday World (May 16, 2017)

Fr. Oliver O'Grady

• CASHEL AND EMLY Diocesan Seminarian at St. Patrick's Seminary in Thurles in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly, where it may have already been known that O'Grady was a pedophile. Moved to U.S. in 1971 and worked in the Stockton CA diocese. Imprisoned for 7 years in California for sexual abuse and then deported to Ireland in 2000, where he initially lived in Dublin. Now reportedly living in Holland.

• US victims may sue Irish training dioceses, by Seán O'Driscoll and Patsy McGarry, Irish Times (November 15, 2005)

• 'Hannibal' priest faces new abuse lawsuits, by Ali Bracken, Sunday Tribune (June 8, 2008)

• Paedophile priest O'Grady flees Ireland for Holland, by Ali Bracken, Tribune News (May 17, 2009)